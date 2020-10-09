ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new video by the Coalition for American Veterans, part of a get-out-the-vote effort aimed at both female and male Veterans, focuses on Tara Reade's accusation of sexual assault against Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden

The video includes graphic and shocking details – in Tara Reade's own words and in her own voice – about her accusation against Biden.

"I remember being pushed up against the wall….  He was kissing my neck area….  He said something vulgar….  His fingers were inside of my private area…."

The video is part of a series of anti-Biden videos produced by the Coalition for American Veterans.  The group is working aggressively to maximize voter turnout among both female and male Veterans in Wisconsin, North Carolina, Georgia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Michigan. 

Watch the video here:

https://coalitionforamericanveterans.com/videos/

Between now and Election Day, the Coalition for American Veterans is conducting a grassroots outreach effort to stand up for Veterans' issues via videos, rallies, telephone town hall meetings, social media, phone calls, mailings, text messages, email alerts, and literature distribution.

