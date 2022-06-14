ANN HUANG PRESENTS Short Film Limited Series (5th Episode), World Premier at Marina del Rey Film Festival on June 19th, 2022

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Marina del Rey Film Festival presents IN THE DESERT OF ETERNITY, a short film written and directed by Ann Huang, as part of ANN HUANG PRESENTS short film limited series.

Similar to the experience of sorting out our dreams when millennial audiences watch poem films, they undergo the self-reflective and companion spectatorship they crave. In the age of social media, many are left feeling connected yet lonesome, especially during the pandemic. This feeling can be remedied by interior reflections which will be nourished by reading poetry or watching poem films.

By creating poem film series, we offer viewers a way to form a relationship between their dreams and the collective unconscious. This open form seeks answers from our audiences, allowing them to dive deeper into their subconscious to be in sync with their thought process. It resonates with our audiences philosophies and subsequently allows them to be happier and better individuals in this increasingly disparate and volatile society.

IN THE DESERT OF ETERNITY Film Screening Information:

Cinemark 18 & XD Theater in Los Angeles

6081 Center Drive, Los Angeles, CA, 90045

Date: 6/19/2022

Start Time: BLOCK GG - Films Screen SUNDAY JUNE 19TH THEATER 9 @ 6:15 PM

About Saffron Splash Media / Ann Huang Presents:

Founded in Newport Beach, California in 2016, Saffron Splash Media is an avant-garde arthouse production team led by Ann Huang, writer, director, producer, production designer and voice actor. Ann Huang Presents is comprised of nine films, seven to ten minute each, to be watched on streaming platform.

