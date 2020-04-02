NEW YORK, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The independent and award-winning studio, Literary Safari, launched The Story Seeds™ Podcast on March 5, coincidentally just as the world was on the cusp of massive school closures and lockdowns in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. The new podcast has found an audience in kids, families, and story-loving adults alike during this time of self-quarantine and social isolation.
Book Riot's "10 Best Bookish Podcasts for Distancing Yourself from the News" describes the show as "not only a truly inspiring podcast (even for adults!), but also a super fun, wild ride of silly stories." And, since March 25, the podcast has been the only kids and family show featured on Apple's "New and Noteworthy Podcasts" category. It has also appeared on podcast recommendation lists in publications including The New York Times, Wired, Today.com, and Stuff.co.nz.
"I saw a need for children's creativity and imagination to be honored as they transition to that period between ages 6-12," says creator Sandhya Nankani, who is also the mom of a ten-year-old. "Story Seeds models that possibility through deep listening and collaboration."
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee-style field trips and "storytime read aloud" come together on each episode where kids and authors meet up in person to grow a child's idea into an original story. The podcast is hosted by uber-librarian and children's book author Betsy Bird, and the theme music is composed and performed by Andrew VanWyngarden, Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter/musician and co-founder of MGMT.
"There's something about excavating imagination from a young person and giving them the opportunity to express who they are," says Jason Reynolds, National Ambassador for Young People's Literature. He is one of the ten diverse and best-selling participating authors on Season One. "To exercise a level of agency in the face of an adult, I think is absolutely affirming for a young person and it validates their existence as human beings."
New episodes of The Story Seeds Podcast drop on Thursdays through July (including bonus author interviews). Later this month, downloadable activity booklets will be available at www.storyseedspodcast.com, with more publications to follow this summer.
This week's episode features a tall tale inspired by 13-year-old Jasper Stoneberg's idea about a 74-foot tall detective. Listeners follow Jasper as he visits the NYC apartment of Chris Grabenstein, the best-selling author of the Mr. Lemoncello's Library series, to grow his story seed. The episode ends with Grabenstein's read-aloud of "The World's Biggest Detective."
"This story about Zeta—a boy who discovers his hidden talent to solve mysteries while living in forced self-isolation in New York City—offers a jolt of humor and comfort during this time of social distancing," says host Betsy Bird.
ABOUT THE STORY SEEDS PODCAST: The Story Seeds Podcast models the magic that sparks when diverse authors and children collaborate to grow a child's story idea into an original story. Season One features best-selling children's authors including Jason Reynolds, Dan Gutman, Aram Kim, Chris Grabenstein, and Carlos Hernandez. www.storyseedspodcast.com
ABOUT LITERARY SAFARI: Literary Safari, publisher of The Story Seeds Podcast, is an independent studio committed to creating inclusive kids and family media.Its literacy app HangArt was recognized as one of Common Sense Media's Best of EdTech in 2016. www.literarysafari.com