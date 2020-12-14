Disney Dreamers Academy Executive Program Champion Tracey Powell hosts the Disney Dreamers Academy Virtual Program Series Virtual Commencement Celebration Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. The ceremony featured a stirring production, tributes from celebrities and powerful musical performances. Disney Dreamers Academy Virtual Program Series is a new program inspired by Disney Dreamers Academy, which has been held annually since 2008 at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.