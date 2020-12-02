Inaugural "LiveXLive Presents The Lockdown Awards" Will Be Hosted By GRAMMY Award® Nominee Trey Songz

LiveXLive's Show Will Stream on December 11, 2020 Honoring Artists and Entertainers Who Create Content for Fans Amidst COVID-19 with Over 4 Billion in Social Media Reach PRESENTERS INCLUDE MEG DONNELLY, BUSTA RHYMES, INFINITY SONG, KIIARA, ALEX ROSE, TIGIRLILY, and MORE LAUV AND CONAN GRAY ADDED TO PERFORM