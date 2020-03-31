NEW YORK, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Contrarian Investor Podcast and ValueWalk are hosting the first ever Contrarian Investor Virtual Conference on April 20, with a portion of proceeds being donated to coronavirus relief efforts.
At this event, held over webinar, a select group of professional investors will present a "best contrarian idea" of an individual equity of their choice. Presenters get five minutes to introduce their idea. They are then asked to talk through some details by Nathaniel Baker, host of the podcast. Finally, audience members can ask questions through the webinar's interface. Presentation materials and contact information will be made available to participants.
Three investors have committed to present so far, with additional presenters being selected by organizers in coming weeks:
Nate Anderson, Hindenburg Research, short equities
Gabriele Grego, Quintessential Capital Management: short activist
Maj Soueidan, GeoInvesting LLC: microcap stocks
"We felt the time was ripe for a virtual conference, and contrarian investing never goes out of style," said Baker. Planning for the event predates the coronavirus epidemic, which has shut down a lot of economic activity, and all in-person conferences, worldwide.
"So many great conferences like SALT and Sohn have unfortunately been canceled or postponed as a result of the coronavirus," said Jacob Wolinsky, founder of ValueWalk. "We wanted to offer a virtual conference option for individuals to further financial education at a price even retail investors could afford."
As the effects of coronavirus have become apparent, the organizers decided to donate a portion of the proceeds to relief efforts. "It's the least we can do," said Baker.
To that end, 10% of proceeds from this event will be donated to the CDC Foundation to help the emergency response to the coronavirus. The organizers have also instituted a flexible refund policy, where registrants can receive full refunds up to a day before the event.
The Virtual Contrarian Investor Conference starts at 4pm on Monday, April 20. Attendance is limited and on a first come/first serve basis. An early-bird discount is in effect through March 31, offering tickets at $150 instead of $200. Group rates are available.
For more information, visit the event website, ContrarianPod.com or ValueWalk.com.
Interested parties may also email info@valuewalk.com or call +1-973-685-6523 for more information.
Media contact:
Jacob Wolinsky
236826@email4pr.com
973-685-6523