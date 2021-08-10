BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VELOX Media creates award-winning ROI-driven results through multiple marketing channels including organic search, content marketing, paid advertising management and technical search engine optimization. The agency is focused on revenue-first digital marketing strategies, helping worldwide clients increase web traffic, achieve higher organic rankings, and utilize paid search campaigns for maximum return on ad spend.
With numerous client success stories, the agency has also experienced accelerated growth with the increase in online shopping over the past year. Today, VELOX Media is again proud to announce it has been ranked as one of the fastest-growing companies by both Inc. 5000 and Financial Times.
The Inc. 5000 list ranks the fastest-growing U.S. companies based on their revenue over the previous three years. Over the past year, online consumer trends have accelerated, and VELOX Media has been at the forefront of this growth, providing digital marketing services to help clients better position themselves in the expansive online marketplace, reach new customers, and accelerate revenue growth.
VELOX Media has now been ranked on the Inc. 5000 list for three consecutive years, ranking at position 1387 this year. Every company on the list must undergo stringent revenue verification processes, and with millions of businesses hoping to make the list, it's a high honor to be recognized by Inc. 5000 not just once, but three years in a row. As the shift in consumer shopping preferences continues to move online, VELOX Media is staying ahead of the trends and delivering results for its clients.
The Financial Times America's Fastest-Growing Companies list ranks businesses across North and South America based on compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2019. This data was compiled by industry-leading research firm, Statista. This snapshot shows the strength of companies entering the pandemic and can point to the resilience of certain businesses moving forward.
This year, Financial Times ranked VELOX Media at position 356. This ranking is based on the agency's CAGR of 36.5% and absolute growth rate (AGR) of 154.6% during the 2016 to 2019 period. Additionally, VELOX Media generated $4.75M in revenue in 2019 alone.
"It's a huge honor to be recognized by both lists for the third year in a row," Joe Rowett, CEO of VELOX Media, said. "Both Inc. 5000 and Financial Times review millions of companies every year, so it's great to see ourselves ranked among so many other industry leaders. We've seen tremendous growth in the past year, and we've set the bar even higher for ourselves this upcoming year, and we plan to achieve even better results for our clients."
Since the start of 2021, VELOX Media has relocated its headquarters to a new building in downtown Boise, Idaho. The company also continues to grow, welcoming new digital marketing experts to the team every month. VELOX Media partners with clients across industries, including consumer packaged goods companies, luxury brands, professional service brands, and more. Learn more about VELOX Media's industry-leading services and revenue-driven digital marketing approach at http://www.veloxmedia.com.
About VELOX Media
VELOX Media is an ROI-focused digital marketing agency that helps companies around the world grow and unlock new revenue streams. Through its research-backed strategies, organic search engine optimization, paid management, and unique proprietary model that executes revenue prediction, VELOX Media helps its clients drive sustained SEO and SEM success. Founded in 2007, the company partners with major brands such as BeautyBio, Democracy Clothing, doTERRA, Magliner, Chinese Laundry, Dr. Axe, and more. VELOX Media is a Google Premier Partner and is ranked in the top 3% of digital marketing agencies in the world by Google. It's also recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Idaho. Learn more about VELOX at http://www.veloxmedia.com.
Media Contact
Public Relations, VELOX Media, +1 3106996688, press@veloxmedia.com
SOURCE VELOX Media