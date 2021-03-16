KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alight Analytics, the industry leader in marketing analytics, has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the Midwest, according to Inc. magazine.
The Kansas City company, which delivers end-to-end analytics solutions for marketers, is ranked No. 204 on the magazine's annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Midwest list. Alight has appeared on the national Inc. 5000 list five years in a row.
"The Midwest isn't just Alight's home — it's been the launching pad for every success we've had as a company," said Matt Hertig, Alight's CEO and co-founder. "While we serve clients across North America today, our first partners were Midwestern agencies and brands. Their partnership has given us the support we need to begin and continue growing."
Alight Analytics has created a suite of end-to-end analytics solutions that bring together the technology, services and strategy that marketers need to measure performance, align marketing and sales, optimize marketing spend and plan more effective, more efficient campaigns.
Those solutions run on ChannelMix, Alight's marketing intelligence platform, and are supported by Alight's team of data engineers, tracking experts, report builders and other analytics specialists. Everything is available on a turnkey, on-demand basis.
"Our analytics solutions give marketers everything they need in one holistic package," said Michelle Jacobs, Alight's president and co-founder. "They don't have to add staff or invest in additional tools in order to produce advanced analysis like attribution and media mix modeling."
The Inc. 5000 Regionals: Midwest list was based on percentage revenue growth between 2017 and 2019. The list includes privately held companies from Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin. The average growth rate for the recognized companies was 199 percent.
"This list proves the power of companies in Midwest states no matter the industry," said Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay."
ABOUT ALIGHT ANALYTICS
Alight Analytics is a leading provider of marketing analytics solutions. Alight's marketing intelligence platform, ChannelMix, delivers a holistic experience for tracking and measuring performance across all marketing and sales channels, while providing attribution and predictive intelligence to drive organizational growth.
