PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- INCENTCO is offering multi-family employers the use of its engagement platform to reward employees forced to work at home during the current coronavirus pandemic. "INCENTCO is waiving our typical licensing, setup and admin fees so management companies and other multi-family employers can reward and keep their employees engaged throughout this crisis," says Gerry Wiatrowski, Co-Founder. "Our technology can be a huge help because social and work-related desired behaviors can be rewarded online. Another benefit is that participants can redeem their rewards for food, household goods, supplies and millions of other products without leaving their homes, making social distancing less challenging," says Wiatrowski.
Employers will only be required to pay for the rewards they issue and will not have to sign any long-term commitments. Programs will be set up entirely by INCENTCO team members who will provide free consultative services for each employer. Once employee data is received, programs can be rolled out in 48 hours or less.
According to Diana Pittro, Executive Vice President of Chicago based RMK Management, "Incentco just gave us a huge new benefit to offer our loyal and hard-working management teams. Transitioning virtually overnight to splitting their time between on-site and a forced to work-at-home environment is a significant challenge during this current crisis. It allows us to offer instant, supportive rewards for the extra effort they are putting forth for the good of their residents and their employer and owners."
"Because our technology is a tool to help influence and reward desired behaviors, it can be a tremendous help given the current situation with coronavirus," says Wiatrowski, "and offering the use of the platform for free is our way of helping multi-family employers around the globe. "
Employers can get more information and sign up for the program at beatthebugrewards.com. INCENTCO's free program will expire on June 30, 2020. For more information about INCENTCO engagement solutions, visit www.incentco.com or contact Robert Romine at 630-208-1020 or rromine@rcromine.com. To learn more about INCENTCO™, visit www.INCENTCO.com.
