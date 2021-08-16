ATLANTA, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Incentive Solutions teamed up with Agape Atlanta's Great Backpack Giveaway to bring backpacks filled with school supplies to the city's underprivileged children. Along with several other in-kind donors and 81 volunteers, Incentive Solutions helped deliver over 3,000 backpacks on July 31st.
Incentive Solutions began their partnership with Agape Atlanta in 2015. That year, Incentive Solutions was able to contribute 75 backpacks to the Great Backpack Giveaway. Each year since then, Incentive Solutions offers clients and internal employees the opportunity to donate online reward points to the cause.
This year's Incentive Solutions client donors included Healthcare IT Leaders, Renasant Bank, Roadway Advantage, and Legend Brands. Their contributions combined with employee donations helped Incentive Solutions gather 200 backpacks in total.
"It's been such a pleasure to work with Agape Atlanta as an in-kind donor," says Incentive Solutions CEO Mark Herbert. "When we were looking for causes to support as a company, it was important for us to back an organization that aligned with our corporate values. Agape fit that description perfectly. We're proud to be part of The Great Backpack Giveaway, because it allows us to invest in our local community and its future leaders."
About Incentive Solutions
Founded in Atlanta, GA in 1994, Incentive Solutions is on a mission: "To inspire growth – for our clients and our employees." A leader in the incentive technology development space, Incentive Solutions uses millions of exciting online rewards, incentive travel promotions, gift card incentives, and innovative platforms to help manufacturers and distributors increase sales, capture mindshare, build customer loyalty, and improve data collection throughout their channel. For more information, visit http://www.incentivesolutions.com.
Incentive Solutions
2299 Perimeter Park Drive, Suite 150
Atlanta GA 30341
1-770-457-4597
1-866-567-7432
https://www.incentivesolutions.com
Media Contact
Jeannine Scarpino, Incentive Solutions, +1 9143100283, jscarpino@incentivesolutions.com
Jeannine Scarpino, Incentive Solutions, 8004635862 220, jscarpino@incentivesolutions.com
SOURCE Incentive Solutions