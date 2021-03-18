WASHINGTON, Texas, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On March 31 in celebration of Texas History Month, the Washington on the Brazos Historical Foundation will premiere "Independence! A Lone Star Rises", a documentary film about the of the signing of the Texas Declaration of Independence and the creation of a nation at Washington on the Brazos 185 years ago.
To culminate Texas History Month, this film illuminates the creation of a new nation and government at Washington-on-the-Brazos. Featuring an original score by Grammy-nominated composer David Arkenstone, "Independence! A Lone Star Rises" was filmed with participation from local Brazos county students, Texan reenactors, and award-winning director Gary Foreman of Native Sun Productions.
On March 2, 1836, while the siege at the Alamo raged, 59 elected delegates gathered in Washington, Texas to declare independence, write a new constitution, and elect an interim government. Risking everything, their actions legitimized the Revolution and changed the world forever.
The film is no cost to view and will premiere on Wednesday, March 31 starting at 10 a.m. CT, with encore presentations at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., on the Washington-on-the-Brazos Historical Foundation, Washington-on-the-Brazos State Historic Site, and Texas Historical Commission Facebook pages as well as the Texas Historical Commission YouTube channel.
The run time is approximately 25 minutes.
A short trailer was released on March 2 in honor of Texas Independence Day. It can be found on the Washington on the Brazos Historical Foundation Facebook page or the Foundation website.
This project is made possible in cooperation of Washington-on-the-Brazos State Historic Site, Washington-on-the-Brazos Historical Foundation, and the Texas Historical Commission. Sponsors for the film include Washington on the Brazos Historical Foundation, Blue Bell Creameries, Albert and Ethel Herzstein Foundation, Walmart, Kolkhorst Family Foundation, George and Anne Butler Foundation, John Nau III, Brannon Industrial Group, MidSouth Electric Co-op, H-E-B, Citizens State Bank, Summerlee Foundation, Brenham ISD Education Foundation ,Travis and Tim Bryan, Sons of the Republic of Texas San Jacinto Chapter #1, Taste of Texas Restaurant, Del Sol Food Co. Inc./Briannas, Bluebonnet Electric Co-op, Turner, Pierce & Fultz, Bob and Cathleen Davis, John and Evelyn Boatwright, Dr. Gary and Vicki Friedman.
The Washington-on-the-Brazos State Historic Site complex, which includes Barrington Plantation State Historic Site and the Star of the Republic Museum, remains open for visitors. Social distancing and face coverings are required when entering buildings.
For updates about the virtual program or more information about the site, visit http://www.wheretexasbecametexas.org.
Media Contact
Lydia McAfee, Washington on the Brazos Historical Foundation, 936.878.2214, marketing@wheretexasbecametexas.org
SOURCE Washington on the Brazos Historical Foundation