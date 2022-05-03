Produced by Naylor Association Solutions on behalf of the Big "I", Independent Agent magazine wins a Gold 2022 Hermes Creative Award for excellence in print media
MCLEAN, Va., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Naylor Association Solutions, a leading provider of innovative association tools and services that strengthen member engagement and increase non-dues revenue, today announced Independent Agent magazine, produced by Naylor on behalf of the Big "I", has won a 2022 Hermes Creative Award for excellence in print media.
"It's exciting to see Independent Agent magazine recognized by industry peers in this year's Hermes Creative Awards, and we congratulate our partners at Big 'I'," said Alex DeBarr, president and CEO of Naylor. "The award is a result of the strong partnership between our content team and the great team at Big 'I.' We love bringing our partners' publications to life through collaboration with our association partners and the markets they serve and this recognition reflects our dedication to helping our association partners engage and inform their members effectively."
The Gold 2022 Hermes Creative Award in the publications/magazine category recognizes the September 2021 issue of Independent Agent magazine. An authoritative source of information for independent insurance agency professionals, the monthly magazine features thought-leading analysis of industry trends and market conditions. It covers property-casualty coverage changes and new products, interprets legislative issues, and delivers the strategies managers need to grow their agencies organically.
The Hermes Creative Award win follows Naylor's Silver 2022 TRENDY Award for the Winter 2021 issue of Solutions magazine, created and published on behalf of the Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors Association; three Platinum 2021 MarCom Awards for Naylor's corporate print and digital media publications; and seven 2021 MarCom Awards won by Naylor's association partners for excellence in print media.
