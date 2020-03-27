RRM_PR_Pic.jpg

Filmmaker Ryan McCoy has launched RynoRyder Media.

 By Ryan McCoy

LOS ANGELES, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Screenwriter, producer, director, and author Ryan McCoy has announced the launch of a new media and film production company, RynoRyder Media, with its first feature film, The Ant Hill, to begin filming in the Los Angeles area in September, 2020.

"I'm committed to the same type of innovation and independent spirit that American Zoetrope brought to the industry when it launched in 1969," McCoy said. "I believe that today, audiences are being fed spectacle over story and structure. While box office results have never been higher, the cost—both in money and integrity—is too great for the current system to correct itself."

McCoy has been vlogging the entire process of producing The Ant Hill on his RynoRyder Media YouTube channel, where his frustration with the Hollywood system, as well as his passionate devotion to the art of film, are in evidence.

In addition to The Ant Hill, RynoRyder has acquired the rights to the upcoming book, Her Effects, about a couple outside of Seattle, Washington, who have been dealing with their daughter's drug addiction for over a decade.

"The story takes place in my hometown, and I intend to shine a bright light on the massive drug epidemic there," he said.

McCoy is the author of Black Angel, a memoir of his struggle with bipolar disorder. "It's the story of my rebirth and newfound perspective on life," he says of the disease that affects nearly 6 million American adults.

McCoy can be reached for comment on social media @rynoryder.

 

