JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent Life Insurance Company (Independent Life), the first annuity provider to focus solely on the structured settlement market, was recently named the second fastest growing U.S.-based life insurance company in 2019 by S&P Global Market Intelligence.
As the first life insurer solely dedicated to structured settlements, Independent Life provides competitive and innovative annuity products that enable our settlement consultants to help injured plaintiffs and their attorneys achieve better case results and planning solutions. We do this with market-leading pricing, enhanced medical underwriting, and exceptional customer service.
"We are delighted with our growth in 2019," said James D. Atkins, CEO of Independent Life, "and look forward to continuing our steady expansion through an ever-growing number of settlement consultants serving injured people and their advisors."
Since its inception in 2018, Independent Life has produced over $200 million in premium, with an average policy size of $440,000 compared to the industry average of $244,000. The company has an undefeated record when presented as an option to more than 104 judges in 22 states.
Excerpted from the S&P article: "Independent Life Insurance Co., which ranked No. 3 in terms of growth in first-year and single premiums and No. 2 in total direct premiums, generated significant volume of fixed, single-premium structured annuities during its first full year of operation.
The company continues to expect an increase in its annuity considerations of between 25% and 40% in full year 2020…[short of the] 442.3% and 271.6% expansions it experienced in 2019 and the first quarter of 2020."
Independent Life is domiciled in the state of Texas but maintains its headquarters in downtown Jacksonville, Florida.
About Independent Life Insurance Company
Independent Life is the first annuity provider to focus exclusively on the structured settlement market to help personal injury victims and their families. Independent Life's goal is to provide trustworthy, competitive and innovative annuity products that professional consultants can easily integrate with other financial products and governmental benefits to produce optimum settlement planning solutions for personal injury victims and their families.