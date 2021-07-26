Logo

WASHINGTON, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent Women's Network (IWN)—a new groundbreaking network for women—launched. The subscription-based, members-only platform is a community of strong, smart, and independent women who care deeply about our country and want the opportunity to discuss the most pressing issues facing our country freely.

IWN members can join honest conversations about everything from politics and culture to education and family. It's a place where members can share their thoughts and feelings, gain knowledge, and have lots of fun.

"In my role, I frequently talk with women across the country who feel like they cannot share their true beliefs on an issue for fear of being censored, blacklisted, or canceled," said Carrie Lukas, president of Independent Women's Forum. "That's why we are so excited to launch IWN."

Julie Gunlock, content director of Independent Women's Network, said, "IWN features exclusive content—videos, chats, and commentary—from dozens of conservative leaders; and I know some of the best content is going to come from our members, who are thoughtful, informed, and have great ideas that need to be heard throughout the country." 

"Our goal in creating IWN is to provide an exclusive community for independent- and open-minded women," said Independent Women's Voice Vice President of Communications Victoria Coley. "Millions of women across the country want to make a difference in their local communities but do not know where to start, and Independent Women's Network will provide unparalleled support."

Visit Independent Women's Network at iwnetwork.com.

Independent Women's Network, a project of Independent Women's Voice, in partnership with Independent Women's Forum, is a private community for women to come together to inspire, interact, influence, and have impact.

Independent Women's Voice is an advocacy 501(c)(4) that fights for women and families by effectively expanding support among women, independents, and millennials for policy solutions that aren't just well intended, but actually enhance freedom, opportunities, and well-being.

Contact: meghan.agostinelli@iwnetwork.com, 508-728-4140

 

