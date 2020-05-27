DUBLIN, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India OTT and Pay TV Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This 36-page PDF report covers the converging pay TV and OTT TV episode and movie sectors. The report covers the following:

  • OTT TV & Video Insights: Commentary on the main players and developments
  • Forecasts: OTT TV & Video Forecasts for every year from 2018 to 2025
  • Chart: OTT TV & video revenues by source (AVOD, TVOD, DTO, SVOD) for 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2025
  • Chart: SVOD subscribers by operator for 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2025
  • Chart: SVOD revenues by operator for 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2025
  • Forecasts for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, Zee5; Hotstar, Sony Liv, ALT Balaji, Eros Now, Spuul, YuppTV
  • Pay TV Insights: Commentary on the main players and developments
  • Forecasts: Pay TV Forecasts for every year from 2018 to 2025
  • Chart: Breakdown of TV households by platform (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV, free-to-air satellite TV, analog terrestrial, free-to-air DTT and pay DTT) for 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2025
  • Chart: Pay TV revenues by platform (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV and pay DTT) for 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2025
  • Chart: Pay TV subscribers by operator (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV and pay DTT) for 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2025
  • Chart: Pay TV revenues by operator (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV and pay DTT) for 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2025
  • Forecasts for Hathway, GTPL, Siti, In Digital, Den, Dish TV, Tata Sky, Airtel, Sun Direct, Independent, MTNL

Key Topics Covered

Sample Table of Contents

Population (000)

  • Total households (000)
  • TV households (000)
  • Fixed broadband households (000)
  • Smartphone subscribers (000)
  • Tablet subscribers (000)

TV HH/Total HH

  • Fixed broadband HH/Total HH
  • Smartphone subs/Population
  • Tablet subs/Population

OTT TV & video fixed bb hh (000)

  • OTT TV & video HH/Fixed band HH
  • OTT TV & video HH/TV HH

OTT TV & video smartphone subs (000)

  • OTT TV & video HH/smartphone subs

Gross OTT TV & video total (000)

Gross SVOD subscriptions (000)

  • SVOD subs/TVHH
  • SVOD subs/Fixed broadband HH
  • SVOD subs/Smartphone users

Net SVOD homes (000)

  • SVOD homes/TVHH
  • SVOD homes/Fixed broadband HH
  • SVOD subscriptions/SVOD homes

TV rental transactions (000)

  • Movie rental transactions (000)
  • Total rental transactions (000)
  • TV download-to-own trans (000)
  • Movie download-to-own trans (000)
  • Total download-to-own trans (000)

Online advertising total (US$ mil.)

AVOD (US$ mil.)

  • Online TV rental revenues (US$ mil.)
  • Online movie rental revs (US$ mil.)
  • Online rental revenues (US$ mil.)
  • Download-to-own TV revs (US$ mil.)
  • DTO movie revs (US$ mil.)
  • DTO video revenues (US$ mil.)
  • SVOD revenues (US$ mil.)
  • OTT TV & video revenues (US$ mil.)

SVOD subscribers by operator (000)

Share of SVOD subscribers by operator (%)

SVOD revenues by an operator (US$ mil.)

Share of SVOD revenues by an operator (%)

SVOD ARPU by an operator ($)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jhf5zn

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.