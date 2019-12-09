DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Women Innerwear Market - Analysis By Product Type, By Price, By Distribution Channel (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2019-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The India Women Innerwear Market was valued at USD 2,900.97 Million in the year 2018
Women Innerwear Market is expected to grow due to a number of factors including rise in disposable income, increase in grooming awareness, rising number of women participation in sports and physical activities, increased changing preferences, deep expertise in design of the innerwear.
India Women Innerwear Market is primarily driven by rise in adoption of western culture, growing urbanization, increasing disposable income, expansion of online marketplace and social media impact. The market condition of women innerwear market in India has been improving gradually with easy availability of innerwear products in vast number of hypermarkets, supermarkets, Multi brand Outlets, Exclusive Business Outlets, online platforms, etc. coupled with rising consumer base.
Scope of the Report
India Women Innerwear Market (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)
- Women Innerwear Market - Size, Growth, Forecast
- Analysis by Product Type: Upper Innerwear, Bottom Innerwear, Others
- Analysis By Price - Super Premium, Premium, Mid-market, Economy, Low/Basic Segment
- By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline
Other Report Highlights
- Competitive Landscape
- Leading Companies
- Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints
- Market Trends
- Porter Five Forces Model
- SWOT Analysis.
- Company Analysis - Arvind Ltd., Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL), Rupa and Company Limited, Bodycare Creations Limited, Zivame.
India Women Innerwear Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- Increased changing preferences
- Rise in e-commerce
- Increased Women participation in Fitness and Sports and other physical activities
Market Restraints
- Lack of affordability of branded product in developing nations.
- High cost of brand building
Market Trends
- Rising demand for quality and comfort
- Technical advancements in lingerie manufacturing
Company Profiles
- Arvind Ltd.
- Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL)
- Rupa and Company Limited
- Bodycare Creations Limited
- Zivame
