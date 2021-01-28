COIMBATORE, India, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Coimbatore based online entrepreneur launches Franc Exchange, a security-centric, multi-currency supported trading platform that aims for 2 million crypto users by the end of this quarter.
Entrepreneur Prasanna K utilizes blockchain technology and couples that with a highly-skilled research and development team to provide solutions to the digital asset marketplace.
Francs Exchange has already garnered a vast customer base through a mobile application on the android platform and through a web-based exchange. This platform enables trading in INR alongside the leading currencies of the world like USD, Euro, etc. Franc Exchange is ERC20 compliant and conforms to Indian regulations and KYC processes to register their clients.
This enterprise comes with a myriad of possibilities, which when exploited will benefit the professionals from various industries. Franc Exchange is set to apply for US Federal License in 2021.
Entrepreneur Mr. Prasanna K believes in the tremendous power a single idea can have. Although his journey has been one of ups and downs, his professional graph has barely been anything other than an upward trend. Mr. Prasanna K credits this not to luck or resources, but to the constant thirst he had for learning and growth, for not stopping at a vision but transforming it into a venture.
