INDIANAPOLIS, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- More than 600 students recently graduated from Indiana Connections Academy, a tuition-free, full-time public virtual school, as part of the Class of 2021. The cohort of diverse and accomplished graduates collectively earned more than $2.3 million in scholarships and awards. Graduates from across the state gathered virtually or participated in a drive-through ceremony with family, friends and teachers to commemorate the education milestone.
"The path to graduation is a challenging but very rewarding milestone," said Chandre Sanchez Reyes, executive director, Indiana Connections Academy. "Our students have adjusted and thrived in a changing world by relying on their perseverance, patience, work ethic and dedication. I am confident these seniors are graduating with the skills and knowledge needed to lead successful and productive lives."
The majority of graduates, 60 percent, plan to attend two- or four-year colleges or universities. Additional graduates have plans to attend vocational training programs (10 percent), join the military (3 percent) or enter the workforce directly upon graduation (21 percent).
While many students were experiencing online learning for the first time this last year, Indiana Connections Academy students intentionally chose a full-time online school for their education, allowing their learning to continue uninterrupted for the 2020-21 school year. With the ability to work anywhere there is an Internet connection, students hail from small and large cities in Indiana – including Evansville, Fort Wayne, Franklin, Indianapolis, Martinsville, Shelbyville, South Bend and more. In total, more than 3,500 students have now received a diploma from Indiana Connections Academy.
"We [my siblings and I] wanted to attend a school that would allow some flexibility in our classes, and Indiana Connections Academy fit the bill," said Joshua A. Klabunde, senior graduate from Indiana Connections Academy who will attend Valparaiso University with a Presidential Scholarship. "We're able to do our lessons at whatever time of day and even change what days we work on what. While this gives us time for outdoor projects and family time, many students who hold jobs or do sports find the flexibility very helpful."
For more than a decade, Indiana Connections Academy has provided students with the continuous support of highly-skilled teachers and curriculum that focuses on both academics and social-emotional learning, while helping students gain the skills and confidence they need to thrive in a changing world. The school's teachers are specially trained to bring their skills and personality to the virtual classroom and emphasize the importance of fostering meaningful connections with students and their families. Learning plans are flexible and can be uniquely tailored based on a student's specific needs.
At Indiana Connections Academy, the approximately 6,800 students enrolled in grades K-12 across Indiana have access to advanced courses, extracurricular activities and flexible scheduling that helps them to take ownership of their own unique educational journey. Students who enroll in the school join a collaborative community of their fellow students and educators that provides a welcoming, distraction-free learning environment.
Enrollment for the 2021-22 school year is open, and with an enrollment cap of 7,000 students, school leaders recommend beginning the enrollment process immediately. Details about upcoming information sessions and other events are available online. For more information about Indiana Connections Academy, visit http://www.IndianaConnectionsAcademy.com or call 1-800-382-6010.
About Indiana Connections Academy
Indiana Connections Academy is a unique, tuition-free, online public school for K-12 students. First founded in 2010 and authorized by Ball State University, we know how to create a high-quality educational experience that keeps students motivated and engaged in a safe, virtual learning environment. In addition to academics, teachers focus on emotional well-being and social development, working closely with families to help students learn how they learn best. Here, students gain the skills and confidence they need to direct their own educational journey, learning to thrive in the real world by first learning how to be resourceful and resilient. For more information, call 1-800-382-6010 or visit http://www.IndianaConnectionsAcademy.com.
