LOS ANGELES , June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Following the release of quarantine-inspired singles, "Velvet Dreams," "Holy Man," "Sea Urchin," and "Quarantine Dreams," California psychedelic rock band Mystic Braves announces their first concert dates since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
As they begin the latest chapter of an already accomplished career, the members of the Mystic Braves continue to embody a decade of boundary-pushing Southern California creativity. From the birth of Hollywood in the early 1900s to the lysergic mania of the psychedelic 60's and pure-pop 80's bliss, the Mystic Braves reemerge as a beacon of rock n' roll authenticity with a disheveled, free-wheeling spirit.
Upcoming shows will feature the best of the Mystic Braves' past releases, as well as an exclusive performance of several songs from their upcoming album. Tickets for all show dates are available now via the links below:
AUG 4 SLO BREW • SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
AUG 5 • TIKI BAR • COSTA MESA, CA
AUG 6 • THE CASBAH • SAN DIEGO, CA
On August 4th, SLO Brew Rock in San Luis Obispo, CA will welcome fans of all ages for a general admission, standing-room-only show beginning at 7pm. The venue—which has been operating for nearly three decades—offers authentic, intimate performances from both local bands and celebrated acts such as Sublime, Snoop Dogg, Neil Young, and more. SLO Brew Rock boasts full concert lights, exceptional acoustics, and one of the largest LED screens in the area.
The Mystic Braves will perform a 21+ set at Tiki Bar in Costa Mesa, CA on August 5th at 7pm. Divided into three sections including a stage, smoking patio, and bar area featuring two pool tables, Tiki Bar hosts acts ranging from reggae and punk to country and western just minutes away from downtown.
Doors open at 8:30pm on August 6th for Mystic Braves fans 21+ at The Casbah, a nightclub and music venue in San Diego, CA. The Casbah does not require masks for guests who are fully vaccinated, and offers DJs, cocktails, and live music events almost every night of the week.
Mystic Braves guitarist Shane Stotsenberg is excited to once again return to the stage.
"Music is my whole life, so it's been rough not being able to go out and play, but keeping everyone safe has been the priority," he said. "Now that we can get back up on stage, I can't wait to just go out there and have some fun."
Even after many shows were cancelled due to safety precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic, the music industry is far from dissolving. The Mystic Braves are coming back stronger than ever for these three shows and are looking forward to subsequent tours to come.
About the Mystic Braves
Rooted in the psychedelic music scene of the 1960s, the Mystic Braves, formed in Murrieta, CA, are the embodiment of today's Southern California creativity. Over the last few years, the Mystic Braves have emerged at the front of the garage band revival as a beacon of rock and roll authenticity. Their classic, unforgettable songwriting lends itself to energetic, memorable songs. Listen to the music on Spotify, Instagram or at https://www.mysticbraves.com.
