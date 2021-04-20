BROOKLYN, N.Y., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RifRaf Games today announces the official launch of "Tales from the Crossing", their debut in the world of narrative-driven adventure gaming. Take command as Captain of The Majestic to explore exotic locales, meet new species, and reveal the ultimate truth behind just why the star outside that window is NOT Proxima Centauri. Choose a side in local conflicts—or don't. Your ship, your crew, your call in this episodic puzzle game that updates and expands on the classic point and click-style gaming experience.
"We're focused on cultivating a universe of interconnected games where the story comes first to weave everything together, and where player choice truly affects the experience," says Michael Rifkin, founder at RifRaf Games. "'Tales from the Crossing' will create a template for the kind of games, and company, we will be in the future."
Originally founded in 2018 by Michael Rifkin as an MBA class project, RifRaf Games evolved into an independent game development studio based in the Greenpoint neighborhood of Brooklyn, NY. After graduation, Michael was joined by classmate and industry veteran Brent Boylen as Director of Product Development. Mike O'Neil later joined as Senior Technical Lead, and Pat Skelton as Senior Technical Artist.
Brent and Mike each bring over 20 years in the gaming industry, having previously worked at Activision, EA, Gameloft, Scholastic, Relic, Puzzle Nation, and Brent's first company OneNine Studios, which he founded in 2005. Pat has 14 years of experience in 3D art and animation, with a portfolio featuring work from licensed IP including Disney, Star Trek, Marvel, Cartoon Network, Pop!, and Game of Thrones.
"Tales from the Crossing'' is the studio's first commercial effort, and was developed primarily via a remote team in NYC and beyond during the pandemic. Available in the Apple App or Google Play stores for $1.99, the debut includes access to the first five content updates as they are released throughout 2021.
For more info and social media contacts, please visit rifrafgames.carrd.co.
