In this free webinar, learn about water conservation and reuse and how this is a critical Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) goal for all food and beverage companies. The featured speakers will discuss a case study showing how a food and beverage company implemented advanced treatment technologies to reuse wastewater for non-potable purposes.
TORONTO, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Food and beverage companies around the world have incorporated Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) goals as a core initiative. These companies aim to grow and expand their business in a sustainable fashion. Water conservation and water reuse through industrial water treatment is a critical ESG goal for all food and beverage companies.
In this webinar, the featured speakers will review a case study of a multinational food and beverage company focused on sustainability. This company worked to integrate multiple advanced water treatment steps to reuse wastewater for non-potable purposes throughout one of their plants in the Midwest of the United States.
Join experts from SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions, Anthony Amendola, North American Food and Beverage Industry Leader; and Paul DiLallo, North American Food and Beverage Sales Director, for the live webinar on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 2pm EDT (11am PDT).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Industrial Water Treatment to Implement Water Reuse at a Food & Beverage Plant — A Case Study.
