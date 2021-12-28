WILMINGTON, Mass., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wilmington-based World Travel Holdings, the nation's largest cruise agency and award-winning leisure travel company, is honored to announce that its Co-CEO/Chairmen Brad and Jeff Tolkin were recognized with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the 19th annual Travel Weekly Reader's Choice Awards Gala in New York.
"What Jeff and Brad have accomplished is nothing short of amazing: Brands with wide appeal to attract travel advisors, marketing tools that reach consumers effectively in a very competitive space and a business with a heart," said Arnie Weissmann, editor in chief of Travel Weekly. "We're delighted to have the opportunity to put a spotlight on what they have done and recognize their accomplishments."
The Lifetime Achievement Award pays tribute to individuals whose efforts have led to extraordinary results within an organization and who have also made significant contributions to the industry as a whole. The Tolkins are well respected in the industry and are often sought after for their perspective on the state of the industry. As travel industry leaders, they have remained transparent and optimistic throughout the past two years and have provided unwavering support for the travel advisor community and travel industry as a whole.
"I am truly lucky to work in the best industry alongside my brother Jeff and it has been a remarkable journey," said Brad Tolkin. "In our 40 plus year careers, we have never experienced such a cataclysmic event that has had such a profound impact on the travel industry. These past two years the travel industry has demonstrated its resiliency and I know that leisure travel will be the best industry to be in in 2022."
The Tolkins each have more than 40 years of experience as an operating executive in the travel industry. In 2005 they co-founded World Travel Holdings, and through a variety of acquisitions, innovative business practices, and launching cruise brands globally in the United Kingdom, they have grown the company into a billion-dollar travel industry powerhouse. Prior to co-founding World Travel Holdings, the Tolkins owned and operated Travel Impressions, one of the country's most successful privately held travel wholesalers, and Empress Travel, a retail travel agency with 40 stores. As a result of their significant contributions to the cruise industry, in 2014 the Tolkins were inducted into the Cruise Lines International Association Hall of Fame.
"We have been fortunate to work with groups of talented and passionate people over the years," said Jeff Tolkin. "We may be the ones being recognized today, but we stand on their shoulders. In particular, we thank the employees of World Travel Holdings for their performance over the COVID outbreak. Their attitude and accomplishments have been awe-inspiring. I also thank my brother Brad. He makes me a better leader and better person. It has been quite a joyful ride together, and I know the best is yet to come."
The Reader's Choice Awards are presented to the industry's suppliers who led the way in product and service during the past year. For the supplier awards, the winners, one for each of 79 categories, represent the best of the best of the travel industry in the airline, car rental, hospitality, rail, GDS, agent education, tour, cruise, destination and theme park sectors.
For more information about World Travel Holdings and its brands, visit WorldTravelHoldings.com.
About World Travel Holdings
World Travel Holdings is the nation's largest cruise agency and award-winning leisure travel company with a portfolio of more than 40 diverse brands. In addition to owning some of the largest brands distributing cruises, villas, resort vacations, car rentals, resort day passes and luxury travel services, World Travel Holdings has a vast portfolio of private-label partnerships comprised of top leisure travel providers, including almost every U.S. airline, leading hotel brands and prominent corporations. The company also operates a top-rated travel agency franchise and is consistently recognized as an industry leader in work-at-home employment. Its global presence includes operating multiple cruise brands in the United Kingdom. World Travel Holdings has offices in Wilmington, Mass.; Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; and Chorley, England. For more information, visit WorldTravelHoldings.com.
###
Media Contact
Angie Ranck, World Travel Holdings, 1-877-958-7447, media@wth.com
SOURCE World Travel Holdings