CARY, N.C., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global tech training firm INE is officially launching INE Live, an engaging and interactive new online feature, free to all. INE Live is designed to connect clients and students directly with INE's network of experts, instructors, and executive leadership team. From live Q&A sessions to breaking news streams, INE Live will keep viewers engaged, and in the know in a way that's free and easily accessible across platforms including Facebook, LinkedIn, Youtube, Twitch, and INE.com.
As a company, INE has long been committed to breaking down barriers to education and eliminating the ineffective practice of passive learning. Streams will cover current industry topics and trends, as well as live content from the INE team and some of the biggest names in the industry. No longer will users be required to sign up for webinars and hand over their valuable personal information. Instead, INE Live is designed with simplicity in mind, to engage with the audience directly. Viewers will be given the opportunity to ask questions live, and hear directly from those who can best answer them. In addition, when major news breaks in the IT and digital world, INE's experts are prepared to fire up the stream and discuss the broader implications.
"With INE Live, you will have a direct line of communication with our instructors as they guide you through discussions on networking, cyber security, cloud, and devOps with real-time interaction," said INE's Chief Executive Officer Richard McLain. "Each presentation will include an in-depth perspective on the industry and how it correlates to specific job roles."
INE Live kicks off Tuesday, September 7th with the launch of "Tech Tuesdays," a weekly live stream featuring industry experts designed to keep you at the top of your IT game. Taking part in the introductory stream are INE's Chief Content Officer Neal Bridges, Director of Networking Content Brian McGahan, Director of Cyber Security Content Jack Reedy, and Director of Public Relations Kathryn Brown. During the kickoff event, INE Live will take a deep dive into what you viewers expect from INE Live, while also giving a sneak peek at what's to come. This one-hour session will begin at 1:00 p.m. EDT and will be streamed via INE Live to platforms including Facebook, LinkedIn, Youtube, Twitch, and INE.com.
Recordings will be made available after production on the INE Live webpage at the conclusion of the each stream.
About INE:
INE is the premier provider of Technical Training for the IT industry. INE is revolutionizing the digital learning industry through the implementation of adaptive technologies and a proven method of hands-on training experiences. INE's portfolio of training is built for levels of technical learning specializing in advanced networking technologies, next-generation security, and infrastructure programming and development.
