PITTSBURGH, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Independent advisory firm LRC announces the launch of its newest consulting imprint, Influenced Edge, a full-service paywalled social media marketing company that empowers entertainers and influencers to maximize and monetize their social media reach.
The turnkey agency, which counts Alura Jenson, Amia Miley, Cali Carter, Isabelle Deltore, Lexi Sheinberg, Alexis Monroe, Lux and many more amongst its high-profile clientele, offers services such as a one-on-one social media account assistance with quality coaching, content management, industry networking, branding and marketing strategies by leveraging data analytics and market trends.
"Paywalled social media has changed the landscape of the adult industry while also opening doors to content creators who have amassed followings on platforms like Twitter and Instagram, and while basic account management teams have surfaced, we've been a leading force for bringing a complete package together that creates the same infrastructure of content production, management, marketing and PR to clients in order for the individual content creator to have the same tools to promote themselves as the companies who promote their content do," said a company representative.
"We assist our clients in not only building their brand, but also building strategies to significantly increase their social media presence and paywalled income. And unlike other companies, we do not have our clients sign year-long contracts; our clients stay with us because we provide a service unlike anyone else in the industry - they stay because they want to. "
Influenced Edge offers exceptional content strategies that are uniquely optimized to increase its clients' platform traffic, fan engagement and revenue while more effectively managing social channels and branding efforts for their long-term benefit.
To learn more about Influenced Edge, visit InfluencedEdge.com.
