MOBILE, Ala., March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the most drastic measures taken to help suppress the rapid spread of COVID-19 is the closure of schools nationwide, which has displaced children across the country. InfoMark, located in Mobile, AL, has positively affected their community by providing online fun, educational links for children, and reputable resources to provide essential health information to adults. Anyone can go to the website, or open the free app, and enter a four-character code called a "Mark" to easily access information without all the clutter of today's world.
As more and more Americans are confined to their homes in an effort to socially distance themselves from others, we are faced with the challenge of finding new and creative ways to keep our children occupied and up-to-date on their education. As the world charges full speed ahead into this unprecedented time of uncertainty, we at InfoMark know how important it is to do our part in flattening the curve. We saw a need emerging for quick and easy access to correct information for parents, and safe, educational online entertainment for kids. InfoMark created one Mark, *KIDS, to provide children with direct links to activities and entertainment. The benefits of using InfoMark, as opposed to surfing the web, are as follows:
No collection of your data, all the websites have been reviewed to ensure the safety of younger audiences, all the information is reputable and up-to-date, and it's free!
Anyone can go to infomark.com and enter "KIDS" in the search field or follow this direct link: https://infomark.com/search/?KIDS
InfoMark is offering time-saving shortcuts to coloring book printouts, DIY crafts to do at home, links to educational podcasts to help with reading and other subjects, lists of online educational games for children broken down by age group, virtual field trips, and live animal cams. We are getting recommendations from real teachers and moms and will add much more in the coming days.
All the information can be found at one location through infomark.com. It's easy, it's free, and unlike many social media outlets, no personal data is collected. There's no signing up. All you do is go to the website infomark.com and enter the "Mark" and the user is presented with useful and specific information.
The creators of InfoMark also vowed to do their part to help their community by bringing helpful, up-to-date information regarding COVID-19. The Mark for information related to COVID-19 is *CV19.
This is brand new and we will be adding more activities and content daily!
The introductory InfoMark video is located at: https://infomark.com/watch/ or within the Mark *INFO at infomark.com.
InfoMark is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xante Corporation, headquartered in Mobile, Alabama. InfoMark and the InfoMark logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Xante' Corporation.
