DUBLIN, Ohio, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Infoverity has been listed in the second annual Financial Times rankings as one of America's fastest growing companies in 2021, showing resilience through the Covid-19 Pandemic. Founded in 2011, Infoverity has grown rapidly in recent years, with a three year sales growth of 240%, allowing Infoverity to be ranked at #480.
To be recognized by Financial Times as one of America's fastest growing companies, Infoverity had to be an independent entity and generate revenue through organic growth, with at least $100,000 of revenue in 2016 and $1.5m in 2019. Matt Wienke, president of Infoverity stated, "Our growth is driven by simplifying and maximizing the value of our clients information, which along with our unique culture, helps us to attract and retain the exceptional talent needed to create and deliver solutions our customers value."
About Infoverity:
Founded in 2011, Infoverity is a leading systems integrator and global professional services firm driven to simplify and maximize the value of their clients' information. Infoverity provides MDM and PIM Strategy and Implementation, Data Governance and Analytics, Content Management, Data Integration, Enterprise Hosting, and Managed Services that help large enterprises in the retail, consumer goods, manufacturing, financial and healthcare sectors. Infoverity is 100% employee-owned, with global headquarters in Dublin, Ohio. The EMEA headquarters and Global Development Center is in Valencia, Spain. Additional offices are located in Germany and Russia. For more information visit http://www.Infoverity.com.
