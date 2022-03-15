BOCA RATON, Fla., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that INFUSEmedia is No. 67 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals Southeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Southeast region economy's most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.
"This is INFUSEmedia's fourth time appearing on the Inc. list—and I am incredibly proud of our team members' dedication and brilliance," says Alexander Kesler, Founder and CEO of INFUSEmedia. "To our clients and partners, we are grateful to be in the position to positively influence your outcomes. INFUSEmedia is built on a foundation of excellence, integrity, and purpose. When we make a commitment to act as one, the sky is the limit."
The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Southeast region. Between 2018 and 2020, these 173 private companies had an average growth rate of 147% percent and, in 2020 alone, they added 27,794 jobs and nearly $4.9 billion to the Southeast region's economy.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals Southeast, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/southeast.
"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.
About INFUSEmedia
INFUSEmedia is an award-winning, fully integrated, data-fueled demand generation engine designed to help B2B organizations drive qualified interest. Its omnichannel approach helps to identify, qualify, and produce actionable engagement. Supported by the latest innovations in digital marketing, INFUSEmedia generates leads by strategically promoting content through social, programmatic, mobile, and direct outreach campaigns. The company leverages its own proprietary content marketing engine, fueled by data-driven demand generation tactics and built on AI, and a global database of 138+ million B2B decision-makers in 24 verticals to reach target audiences with precision and scale. Its demand generation solutions include content marketing, ABM, intent-driven marketing, brand amplification, competitive displacement, and more.
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regionals
Methodology
The 2022 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2018 and 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.
About Inc. Media
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.
The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.
