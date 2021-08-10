OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Consumer identity management expert Infutor today announced that it has added its Total Property Files dataset to the new SafeGraph Shop which includes energy consumption and county assessor energy level data assets. The partnership with SafeGraph, a data company that specializes in providing high-quality data on places, enables easy and reliable access to Infutor's comprehensive property data, a critical component to geospatial mapping, urban planning, and prospecting borrowers.
"The new SafeGraph Shop gives marketers and data scientists access to the best cross section of property data assets, making it easier than ever to find the exact data they need while having confidence in its accuracy," said Ross Epstein, VP, New Projects at SafeGraph. "Infutor's property data is incredibly synergistic with SafeGraph and we are thrilled to be able to offer them as a resource to marketers looking to streamline their data acquisition process."
Infutor's Total Property Profiles contain up to 200 property attributes per property owner, such as square footage, number of rooms, lot size, deed, energy footprint, and more. Infutor's real estate data covers 99% of all properties from more than 3,000 counties nationwide.
"We're excited to contribute our data to the SafeGraph Shop and continue to develop this partnership," said Gary Walter, CEO of Infutor. "The level of detail we support in our property file both lends itself to SafeGraph's audience and supports Infutor's mission to make data more accessible and actionable in our industry."
About Infutor
Infutor is the expert in data-driven consumer identity management and identity resolution. The company is solely focused on enabling brands to instantly gain access to the most complete and accurate information about consumers, exactly when they need it, to make informed marketing and risk mitigation decisions. In the past year, Infutor has been named to the Inc. 5000 list and recognized by Crain's Chicago and Built In Chicago as a Best Place to Work. Infutor is a privately held company founded in 2003 with strategic investments from Norwest Venture Partners. Infutor is headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, Ill. For more information, visit http://www.infutor.com.
About SafeGraph
SafeGraph is a geospatial data company that specializes in selling high quality datasets about physical places. SafeGraph covers over 8.4 million points of interest (POI) in the US, Canada, and UK, representing close to 8,000 total brands. Customers like Verizon Media, Esri, Choice Hotels, Tripadvisor, and more, use SafeGraph data as an ingredient to their business to help them solve location and movement related challenges. SafeGraph offers a number of flexible ways to preview, browse and purchase data. Users can visit safegraph.com to preview and browse data in the SafeGraph Shop, create an API key, or purchase and download data in a CSV.
