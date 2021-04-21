OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Consumer identity management expert Infutor today announced that it has joined the Unified ID 2.0 initiative, founded by The Trade Desk and soon to be operated by Prebid.org.
As the use of third-party cookies for advertising tracking is being phased out, Unified ID 2.0 serves as a consumer friendly and universal identity upgrade.
"This is a great opportunity for Infutor to contribute to the work pioneered by leading industry partners collaborating across the data-driven advertising ecosystem to develop an open-source identity framework," said Kevin Dean, COO of Infutor. "It's clear Unified ID 2.0 will be one of the common currencies for digital advertising in the near future and will play a critical role in ensuring data is addressable across the open internet and various identity solutions."
A next-generation identity solution, Unified ID 2.0 is an open-source digital framework with broad collaboration among publishers, buyers and technology providers across the advertising industry.
"Unified ID 2.0 was built to preserve the value exchange of the open internet, which allows for free content in exchange for relevant advertising, while also improving consumer transparency, privacy and control," said Bill Michels, GM of Product at The Trade Desk. "We're very excited to have Infutor join us along with the rest of the industry to solve for the future of identity."
About Unified ID 2.0
Unified ID 2.0 is a next-generation identity solution that is an open-source digital framework. With initial development led by The Trade Desk, Unified ID 2.0 is the result of a broad collaboration of publishers, buyers and technology providers across the industry. It serves as an alternative to third-party cookies that aims to improve consumer transparency, privacy and control, while preserving the value exchange of relevant advertising across channels and devices.
Prebid.org, the independent organization designed to ensure and promote fair and transparent marketplaces across the industry, has agreed to serve as operator of Unified ID 2.0. Prebid will begin this role in the second half of this year.
About Infutor
Infutor is the expert in data-driven consumer identity management and identity resolution. The company is solely focused on enabling brands to instantly gain access to the most complete and accurate information about consumers, exactly when they need it, to make informed marketing and risk mitigation decisions. Infutor is regularly named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies and recognized by Crain's Chicago and Built In Chicago as a Best Place to Work. A privately held company founded in 2003 with strategic investments from Norwest Venture Partners, Infutor is headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, Ill. For more information, visit http://www.infutor.com.
