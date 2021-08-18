RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- inMotionNow, a leading provider of marketing resource management solutions for marketing and creative teams, announced Russ Somers has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Somers has more than 20 years of experience in B2B and SaaS technology marketing, has held senior marketing leadership roles, and led marketing teams at multiple high-profile start-ups.
"Russ brings unique expertise in educating a market about best practices in outcomes measurement to inMotionNow – it's especially valuable at this crucial time following our recent merger with Lytho," said inMotionNow CEO Douglas Thede. "The combination of inMotionNow and Lytho allows us to support the content lifecycle from ideation to measurement – with a special focus on measuring content outcomes. We welcome the expertise and insight into the CMO persona that Russ brings to the team."
Somers joins inMotionNow from TrustRadius, a fast-growing startup that facilitates peer-driven business technology reviews. Before TrustRadius, Somers led Marketing for TrendKite, a Public Relations measurement tool that was acquired by Cision in 2019 for $225 million – in large part because of the ability to tie PR outputs to business outcomes.
"The measurement challenges facing creative teams today are similar to those that faced PR several years ago," said Somers. "I'm excited to join the inMotionNow team and work to empower creative professionals to drive better business outcomes. We want to help creative teams be true strategic partners to the modern CMO."
The merger between inMotionNow and Lytho was announced in April 2021 and brought together creative workflow and digital asset management (DAM) platforms. The team quickly went to work integrating the operations and technology – and company leaders unveiled a new product roadmap at the inMotionNow annual customer conference.
One of the areas where the combined company aims to add value for customers is helping creative teams measure the outcomes their design and content produces. Research shows measurement is a pervasive challenge across the creative industry. For example, inMotionNow's annual survey found 55% of creatives rarely or never receive quantitative feedback on how well an asset performed in market. The integration of the inMotionNow and Lytho platforms promises to close the performance feedback loop – and inform subsequent creative work.
New Executive Roles and Promotions
inMotionNow is also naming several new permanent executive roles and promotions as the company integrates its operations with Lytho. These include the following:
- Niels Bouwman, who co-founded Lytho and served as the company's CEO was named as President of inMotionNow and will be responsible for strategy and global partnerships.
- Moniek Hop, who served as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Lytho, was named Vice President of Product and COO of EMEA operations. She will lead the integration of the two technology platforms worldwide.
- Kevin Williams was named as the Chief Customer Officer (CCO) and will have responsibility for sales, including customer growth and retention, along with Customer Experience. Prior to inMotionNow, Williams held sales leadership roles for Personify and Blackbaud.
- Brittany Pais was promoted to Vice President of Customer Experience and will lead the company's efforts to help customers achieve the best possible content outcomes across the combined platform. Pais has been with inMotionNow for over five years in roles ranging from Product Management to Customer Experience.
"The key for us to deliver value to customers and support the content lifecycle post-merger is execution," added Thede. "We believe we've paired the right technology with the right leadership to make measuring content outcomes a reality for creative teams."
