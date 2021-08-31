RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- inMotionNow, a leading provider of marketing resource management solutions for marketing and creative teams, announced today it earned second-place on the Top 10 Best Places to Work list for medium-sized companies by the Triangle Business Journal. The company has been named to the list of top 10 employers in this category for two consecutive years.
"We're thrilled to be recognized as one of the Best Places to Work," said inMotionNow CEO Douglas Thede. "Being named twice in a row is a testament to our culture and continued commitment to doing right by our people, customers and community. Congratulations are in order for our entire team because it's truly a collective effort."
The annual award program recognizes leading employers headquartered in the Raleigh-Durham area "that go beyond the norm to foster an enjoyable and meaningful work environment for their employees," according to the publication's nomination form.
To determine the rankings, employees are asked to weigh in on their employer's culture, compensation, benefits, and leadership, and other factors identified through an anonymously fielded survey. That independent process gives this honor a level of authenticity that is unique from other business awards.
Among the reasons employees cited for putting their employer on the list again included:
- Listening to employee feedback and implementing a remote-first work policy while working to re-open a Raleigh office as a collaborative space.
- Performing a company-wide review of technology in use to ensure the team has the right tools and resources to connect, collaborate, engage, and perform their duties.
- Maintaining complete transparency between leaders and employees through programs like "CEO Ask Me Anything" sessions for employees where no question is off-limits.
- Allocating summer hours that provided employees with extra time off from work for mental health and to simply recharge.
The recognition puts an accent on the new momentum the company has achieved so far in 2021. For example, in April, the company announced an international merger with Lytho, a software company based in the Netherlands. The strategic transaction is enabling the newly merged organizations to integrate their respective software – combining creative workflow and digital asset management (DAM) – to help companies achieve better content outcomes across the entire content lifecycle.
Shortly thereafter the combined company introduced an audacious new product roadmap at the inMotionNow annual customer conference. This demonstrated how the team envisions looping performance and measurement data back to the creative team. The goal is to enable marketing and creative teams to focus on meaningful results like content outcomes, rather than merely content outputs.
Leaders at inMotionNow and Lytho pledged to retain all employees and both offices following the merger. The company recently took steps to make good on that promise. For example, it announced new permanent executive roles and promotions – and even added a new chief marketing officer (CMO) to the leadership team.
The company is hiring and interested candidates can find open positions on its careers page.
About inMotionNow, Inc.
inMotionNow is a leading provider of marketing resource management solutions for marketing and creative teams. inMotion ignite, the company's flagship product, drives alignment, delivery, and accountability among relevant stakeholders to achieve better content outcomes. The application allows project stakeholders to manage, track, and collaboratively review their projects in a centralized online environment. With a user-friendly interface and dedicated customer experience team, inMotionNow helps creative and marketing teams of every variety automate their workflow and do the work they love. For more information, please visit http://www.inmotionnow.com.
About Lytho
Lytho helps brands communicate with their award-winning DAM solution. Lytho streamlines marketing efforts and saves time creating, searching, sharing, and publishing digital content. Lytho is the single source from which to manage, create, and publish all marketing content. Thanks to Lytho's templating functionality for presentations, flyers, brochures, and ads, teams can create consistent on-brand content. Lytho's intuitive, AI-powered search allows users to easily find what they are looking for and share securely with people inside and outside their organization.
Media Contact:
Frank Strong
for inMotionNow and Lytho
202-352-5920
Media Contact
Frank Strong, inMotionNow, 202-352-5920, frank@swordandthescript.com
SOURCE inMotionNow