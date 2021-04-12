JUPITER, Fla., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This season, the award-winning series, Advancements with Ted Danson, will discover how developments in science and technology are creating new alcohol detection methods to help eliminate drunk driving crashes.
Despite progress over the past three decades, drunk driving is still the number one cause of traffic fatalities, claiming approximately 10,000 lives in the U.S. each year. In this segment, viewers will go behind the scenes to learn about the Driver Alcohol Detection System for Safety (DADSS) Program, which is researching a first-of-its-kind technology that holds the potential to reverse this trend.
The DADSS Program is a collaborative research effort to invent, test, commercialize and deploy innovative alcohol detection technologies in vehicles to help eliminate drunk driving crashes. The program brings together the Automotive Coalition for Traffic Safety (ACTS), which represents the world's leading automakers and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
Viewers will learn about the technology's ability to automatically detect when a driver is intoxicated with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) at or above 0.08% — the legal limit in all 50 states (except Utah) – and prevent the car from moving. In addition, the show will explore how engineers, chemists, and data scientists are currently testing the technology under real-world operating conditions.
"DADSS is our moonshot to eliminate drunk driving, and we're excited to give Advancements a behind-the-scenes look at the innovative research and development taking place in the lab and on the road." said Robert Strassburger, CEO of the Automotive Coalition for Traffic Safety (ACTS). "The technology has come a long way since the program's inception, and we look forward to giving viewers a first-hand look at how the technology will work in consumer vehicles and the life-saving safety benefits it will provide."
Hearing from experts in the field, audiences will learn why Congress and safety advocates nationwide are supporting the effort, making DADSS part of a multi-faceted national commitment to reduce and help eliminate drunk driving.
"Approximately one-third of all traffic crash fatalities in the United States involve drunk drivers," said Matt Mylander, producer for the Advancements series. "We look forward to exploring how this technology could help to reduce those numbers and make the roads safer for everyone."
