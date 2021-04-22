JUPITER, Fla., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The award-winning series, Advancements with Ted Danson, will focus on recent breakthroughs in financial analytics in an upcoming segment, scheduled to broadcast Q3/2021.
Traveling to Memphis, Tennessee, producers will explore how Arbitrage Trade LLC (Arbitrage) provides financial analytics and charting capabilities to help people get the most out of the market.
Viewers will learn about Arbitrage Bands, Arbitrage Level, and Arbitrage Atlas, which when combined, provide a powerful minute-by-minute analytic solution.
"Our passion and our goal is to provide everyone from all walks of life the tools needed to trade and gain financial freedom," said Royce Wells, Founder and CEO of Arbitrage.
The show will also explore how Arbitrage Trade Analytics' patented technology leverages fundamental, technical, and never before seen physical characteristics on each timeframe to deliver definitive decision points for all equity types.
"We look forward to exploring how the technology is empowering institutions and allowing individuals to redefine financial freedom," said Senior Producer, DJ Metzer.
About Arbitrage:
Founded in Memphis, TN in 2014, Arbitrage Trade Analytics uses patented analytics to provide minute-by-minute indicators to better understand when to get into trades and take profit in Forex, Cryptocurrency, and the U.S. Stock Market.
For more information, visit: http://www.arbitragetrade.com.
About Advancements and DMG Productions:
The Advancements series is an information-based educational show targeting recent advances across a number of industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.
Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.
For more info, please visit: http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call DJ Metzer at 866-496-4065.
Media Contact
Sarah McBrayer, DMG Productions, 866-496-4065, info@advancementstv.com
SOURCE Advancements