JUPITER, Fla., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- During 2Q/2021, an episode of Advancements with Ted Danson will focus on the breakthroughs in agricultural technology. Check local listings for more info.
The rapid growth of the indoor agriculture and controlled environment agriculture (CEA) facilities demand a precise and complicated set of design requirements. This segment of Advancements will educate about Harvest Integrated™ efficiency solutions, which are designed for all aspects of growing – from power distribution to HVAC systems, to the building itself.
"Harvest Integrated was founded on the mission that all of its products and solutions would deliver three pillars of efficiency to our clients: energy efficiency; process efficiency; and capital efficiency," said John Zimmerman, co-founder and CEO of Harvest Integrated. "We could not be more excited to showcase how we accomplish that mission on the Advancements series."
Viewers will learn how Harvest Integrated's HVAC and power units work to provide custom, innovative solutions and energy-efficient design for long term profitability. Spectators will see how the products can reduce initial capital expenditures by up to 25 percent and result in annual operating expenditure reductions up to 75 percent.
"Harvest Integrated's solutions reduce energy spend and result in healthier crops," said Colin Ferguson, producer for the Advancements series. "We look forward to exploring how the company uses the latest innovations to create more sustainable growing environments."
About Harvest Integrated LLC:
Harvest Integrated is a manufacturer of high efficiency HVACD equipment for the Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) industry. Its patent-pending Harvest Air solution is a fully packaged cooling and dehumidification unit that is the most energy efficient in the industry, lower operating costs by up to 75 percent over a comparably sized alternative. The team at Harvest Integrated has over 100 combined years of experience designing and implementing cooling and dehumidification solutions for critical environments and leverages that experience to work with ownership and design teams to ensure the best possible solution is found for every project. For more information, visit: http://www.harvestintegrated.com.
About Advancements and DMG Productions:
The Advancements series is an information-based educational show targeting recent advances across a number of industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.
Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.
