CADIZ, Spain, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After an extensive period of research, analysis and testing, Zoldy app officially announced its launch today. It hopes to stir the waters of the smartphone app marketplace with features and functionalities that are almost unimaginable to many.
"This is an app expertly and exclusively designed for the world's most confidential information holders," explains Roberto Luna, Creator and Founder of Zoldy App. "It acts as an added layer of security and negotiating power for those at risk of finding themselves in severe and dangerous situations which threaten to compromise the private information they have, and in some cases, even their lives."
Zoldy was created as a means through which individuals have the ability to fight back against insecurities, threats to personal safety, complete defenselessness or serious harassment.
Features include confidential file uploads into an encrypted and secure virtual "box"; notification check-ins service; automated built-in protection to send the confidential files to selected people when failing to reply; and Negotiator Mode and Panic Mode where all confidential information is sent instantly to pre-set email addresses at the touch of a button.
"This app is not for the average person, but it is my intention to provide an added security solution to those who lie outside the norm," says Roberto Luna. "Confidential information ought to be kept confidential unless it poses a risk to its owner. If this happens, Zoldy is the powerful negotiator and conflict resolution tool you want on your side to bring balance to an unbalanced situation."
When more choices are needed, or when all else fails in dangerous circumstances, Zoldy represents an innovative technology that works to provide protection to those who need it most. The app is now available on the App Store and Google Play.
