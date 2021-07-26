LOS ANGELES, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As a part of their mission to bring forth the voices of aspiring creators, storytellers and encourage the self-expression of avid readers alike, entertainment company Stary is proud to announce their brand new Stary Writing Camp, a free eight-week intensive online writing course beginning July 16th, 2021 that invites all seasoned and aspiring writers across their world to sign up and hone their skills under the guidance of award-winning Stary writers and project trainers.
Easy to join and accessible through Facebook, the Stary Writing Camp offers participants the ability to unlock a new course every Monday at 6:00AM UTC, courses vary from guidance on how to create well developed unique characters and conflict to top line information about the publishing industry and how to take steps to achieve your goal as a future contracted writer. Bolstering further incentives to completing each course in a timely manner, the Stary Writing Camp offers the chance to win a writing contract with the platform, credit bonuses that can be applied towards any of Stary's top genre-specific apps (Dreame, Ringdom and Slash) and advisory sessions with Stary's top creators.
Each week, the most impressive works from the intensive sessions will be featured on the Stary Writing Facebook Page and will reach the 70,000 members of the writing community.
For more details and enrollment please visit the Stary Writing Facebook Group or https://bit.ly/3B8uKG2
