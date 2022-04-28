Innovative Tax Relief LLC, a leading A+ BBB-accredited tax resolution and IRS tax relief services firm, has launched a new and improved website to aid Americans struggling with back taxes and tax debt.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Innovative Tax Relief LLC, a leading A+ BBB-accredited tax resolution and IRS tax relief services firm, has launched a new and improved website to aid Americans struggling with back taxes and tax debt.
"We've launched our new website with one objective: finding valuable tax relief information easier for our customers. So we've redesigned the site navigation and added a resource section and success stories. We also gave our website a new look and modern feel. Now it's easier than ever to find the answers or reach out to our agents to help with any tax challenges." says Ozzie Gomez, founder of Innovative Tax Relief LLC.
"It was also important that our new site reflects who we are as a company and brand. We're committed to solving tax challenges; in fact, we are highly rated in the industry and we have a 5-star average in customer reviews. We focus on protecting our clients and resolving their IRS tax debt or getting them back on track with their back taxes situation – and that's evident through the messaging and imagery on the website."
Key enhancements on the new site include:
- New, lighter look and feel: the website received a complete refresh to its overall look and feel.
- Easy-to-navigate design: a new, simplified main menu navigation.
- New, improved homepage with a video and link to contact our team with a simple click.
Improvements were also made to enhance online search functionality and fully embrace mobile optimization, ensuring users have a seamless experience no matter the type of device they use to browse the web.
We will continue to enhance the user experience and simplify our process to support our customers.
About us:
Innovative Tax Relief LLC is a full-service tax resolution and tax planning firm that has helped numerous businesses find relief from tax issues. Our tax experts are licensed by the IRS to practice in all 50 states. For more information or press inquiries about tax topics, don't hesitate to contact us at questions@innovativetaxreliefllc.com.
Media Contact
Ozzie Gomez, Innovative Tax Relief LLC, (855) 674-2973, questions@innovativetaxreliefllc.com
SOURCE Innovative Tax Relief LLC