Inside the June/July Issue of AARP The Magazine: Happiness, Hope, Heroes, Health and Other Essentials of Life* During and After a Pandemic (*including six all-new ice cream flavors)

PLUS: Beloved actor Alan Alda on the connection between communication and science; actor and singer Rita Wilson on surviving COVID-19 and choosing work that makes her happy; everyday heroes stepping up to help their community; author Adam Minter on his surprising thrift store investigation and More.