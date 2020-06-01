LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In its first edition created during the coronavirus, AARP The Magazine provides a huge dose of great advice and stories of resilient people for these challenging times. In features that range from how to maintain happiness in hard times to clever home-projects to essential survival skills for when accidents or mishaps occur, the June/July issue of AARP The Magazine is one of its most useful and inspiring editions ever. Plus, money expert Jane Bryant Quinn explains how prior stock market downturns will help us weather the current one, and beloved actor Alan Alda stresses the importance of trusting science, keeping the faith and laughing more.
In this issue of AARP The Magazine:
Health: A Survival Guide & Happiness in Hard Times
This month, the magazine shares AARP's emergency guide featuring crucial survival skills in the time of social distancing. ATM provides expert advice to keep readers out of harm's way from surviving a house fire to saving your dog who just ate a chocolate bar to protecting yourself from choking on food. In addition, ATM reveals fascinating research that shows how joy is wired into our brains and genes and a crucial element of overall health. Experts also explain why tending to our happiness is even more vital now during this physical and mental health crisis.
Cover Story: Alan Alda
Beloved actor, director and comedian Alan Alda gives AARP The Magazine an inside look into his life during the pandemic and his mission to help the world communicate science more effectively. The 84-year-old M*A*S*H actor wants to teach people how to communicate better with one another now more than ever, considering Alda is in the age group most at risk for COVID-19 and battling Parkinson's disease. Alda, however, does not let that get him down and focuses his energy on the positives in his life.
The Rise and Fall of the Stock Market
Personal finance expert and author, Jane Bryant Quinn, speaks to how and why the stock market will rise again post-pandemic. Quinn takes a trip down memory lane, sharing lessons she learned from six past market meltdowns and how our investments will ultimately recover. Plus, AARP shares a rookie's guide to index-fund investing.
50 Years of Amazing Sports Moments
This extraordinary, six-page photo essay captures the most iconic images, the most celebrated victories and the most engaging athletes of the past half century. It's the perfect entertainment for millions of Americans who deeply miss their favorite teams or are saddened by the postponement of the summer Olympics.
What I Know: Rita Wilson
Actor, singer and songwriter Rita Wilson chats with ATM about retooling her career and recovering from coronavirus with her husband, Tom Hanks. Wilson discusses how around the age of 50, she came to the realization that she wanted to start choosing music and acting roles that connected to who she was as a person and an artist. Additionally, Wilson touches on being diagnosed with breast cancer and her love for her grandchildren.
Everyday Heroes
AARP shares the stories of six frontline workers who are selflessly giving back to their communities in the best way they know how, whether it's baking bread for health care workers or providing tablet computers so families can communicate with their loved ones in long-term care facilities. Read the inspiring stories of these everyday heroes in this month's issue.
The Next AARP Superstar
Think you've got what it takes to be the next singing sensation? AARP is launching a spectacular singing competition for people age 50 and older, giving them the chance to compete and win the grand prize of $5,000.
Where Your Donations Go
Cleaning out his mother's home sparked a question for author Adam Minter: what actually happens to all the stuff given to Goodwill? In his new book, Secondhand: Travels in the New Global Garage Sale, Minter shares how the majority of U.S. thrift stores sell only an estimated one-third of the donations they receive through their retail operations and how there's a huge international market for secondhand goods from the U.S. Read more about Minter's unexpected findings in this month's issue of ATM.
The A List
Former Tonight Show host Jay Leno is back on CNBC with his prime-time series, Jay Leno's Garage. The 70-year-old comic shares stories of some of his favorite guests and the connections he made along the way, plus his life at home during the pandemic and how driving his vintage car in recent months has brought such amusing reactions.
And … Ice Cream!
AARP asked some of the best mom-and-pop ice cream parlors around America what their new flavors are for summer and how people can recreate them at home. "Purple Door" or pineapple mint ice cream, anyone?
