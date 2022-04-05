Innovator in Customer Relationship Management Reveals New Usage Metrics around its CRM, Marketing and Service Offerings
SAN FRANCISCO, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Insightly, a unified customer relationship management (CRM) platform that elevates the customer experience, is reporting a rise in usage of its platform that helps businesses connect internal and external customer touchpoints for a more seamless overall engagement.
According to a future report from PwC, one in three customers will leave a brand they love after just one bad experience, while 92 percent will completely abandon a company after two or three negative interactions, so it's essential that businesses focus on meaningful customer interactions that build lasting relationships.
"Our mission is to ensure all departments in an organization have access to the insights that will allow them to serve customers better," said Anthony Smith, CEO of Insightly. "The growth in usage of Insightly's unified platform where businesses use multiple Insightly apps underscores the evolving trend we have always believed to be critical - businesses need to integrate all customer touchpoints in order to deliver the experience customers have come to expect. The last two years shined a light on the importance of businesses engaging with customers in more personalized ways - and improved communication is helping companies optimize relationships and ultimately, develop more long-term, happy customers."
Insightly's products, which include Insightly CRM, Insightly Marketing, Insightly Service and a workflow automation application called AppConnect, were built from the ground up to create a streamlined customer experience. When organizations choose all three and work within a unified platform, they align their customer-facing teams around real-time customer data and eliminate the need for expensive system integrations.
"Insightly has helped to dramatically improve our workflow management because our internal team now has inside knowledge as to where each customer stands at all times," said Cory Craig, Marketing Associate, MediConnect Insurance. "Having this insight means we can provide the best possible experience for each customer by anticipating needs and addressing issues out of the gate."
The four Insightly platforms offer the following functions:
- Insightly CRM, the company's most popular offering and the award-winning platform on which all of Insightly's offerings are built on, represents the foundation for customer experience. It tracks the most relevant lead information and automatically routes to the right person in real-time. Users can send email alerts, create or update records, generate tasks for others when opportunities are won, and even execute custom business logic to sync external systems from SAP, Oracle, and others.
- Insightly Marketing is the second most used app and has seen an explosion in usage, with an increase of nearly 70 percent year-over-year. Insightly Marketing allows customer data to flow securely between marketing, sales and post-sale delivery teams, which allows marketers in businesses of all sizes to easily and affordably access powerful enterprise-grade marketing capabilities directly on Insightly's Unified CRM Platform. Features include: Customizable prospect grading and scoring, an intuitive journey builder, beautifully formatted automated emails, and more.
- Insightly Service, which launched in 2021, grew in customer adoption by 64 percent from Q2-Q4 of 2021. Insightly Service is a customer service and support ticketing product designed to work seamlessly across the business applications that companies are already using. With this application, critical data is shared across departments and in real-time, so that all customer-facing teams are aligned and empowered to have more relevant conversations that drive customer satisfaction and success. The release of Insightly Service is timely. According to Market Research Future, the Help Desk Automation Market is expected to reach USD 11 billion in 2023 and is experiencing a CAGR of 33% from 2017 to 2023.
- AppConnect is Insightly's workflow automation application that allows users to easily integrate finance, IT, marketing, HR, and other business critical apps with the Insightly platform. AppConnect delivers over 500 pre-built connectors to apps businesses most frequently use, including Google Workspace, Quickbooks, SAP, PayPal, Shopify, Slack, Dropbox, and many others. By allowing companies to integrate different systems, Insightly automates the transfer of data and eliminates the need to manually enter data or write complex code.
For more information or to experience the benefits of Insightly's unified platform, visit https://www.insightly.com/.
About Insightly
Insightly elevates the customer experience by aligning sales, marketing, and service in one platform. Built to deliver key customer insights across all teams, Insightly's unified CRM helps organizations sell smarter, grow faster, and build lasting customer relationships. Insightly is trusted by more than a million users worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.insightly.com.
