DUBLIN, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud Gaming: The Era of Games Streaming" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an analysis of cloud gaming, at both the industry and market level, with the recent launch of Google Stadia.
It proposes:
- An overview of the video game streaming sector including technical issues and major players positioning
- A detailed focus on Google Stadia
- A market outlook including volume and breakdown of subscribers to cloud gaming services
Key Topics Covered:
1. Video Game Streaming
1.1. From Cloud Gaming To Stadia
1.2. A Technology That Renders Gaming Platforms Obsolete
1.3. Cloud Gaming Challenges
1.4. Sony, The Cloud Gaming Leader With Over 700,000 Subscribers
1.5. Cloud Computing And Video Games: A Natural Convergence
1.6. Saas, Paas, Iaas: More Dematerialised Services Used For Gaming
1.7. The Added Value Of Cloud Gaming
1.8. Positioning Of The Major Players In The Value Chain
1.9. Technical Challenges: Latency, Bandwidth, Processing Power
2. Stadia
2.1. The Competitive Landscape
2.2. Google Stadia Games And Services
2.3. The Most Powerful Platform On The Market
2.4. Graphical Requirements
2.5. A Standard Controller, Access To Google'S Connected Services
2.6. Digitalised Distribution And 5G
3. Market Outlook
3.1. Volume And Breakdown Of Subscribers To Cloud Gaming Services
3.2. The Cloud Gaming Services Market
List of Tables and Figures
Video Game Streaming
- Structure Of Cloud Computing Services
- The Cloud Gaming Value Chain
- Cloud Gaming Technology
Market Outlook
- Number Of Subscribers To Games On Demand Services Worldwide, 2010-2024
- Regional Breakdown Of Subscribers To Games On Demand Services Worldwide, 2019-2024
- World Cloud Gaming Market Value, 2019-2024
- Breakdown Of The World Cloud Gaming Market Value, 2019-2024
Companies Mentioned
- 2K
- Activision-Blizzard
- Bandai Namco
- Bethesda
- Bungie
- Capcom
- EA
- Electronic Arts
- Motive Studios
- Rockstar Games
- Sega
- Sony
- Square Enix
- Ubisoft
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/drjlng
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716