CLEARWATER, Fla., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Florida-based insurance technology and product distribution company, Ensurem, announced today that it has been acquired by 777 Partners, a Miami-based private investment firm. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
This acquisition follows several years of significant growth at Ensurem. In 2020, Ensurem was named the fastest growing company in the Tampa Bay, FL, region by the Tampa Bay Business Journal.
Ensurem, who provides transparent and trusted Medicare solutions, has recently released its beta "cyber agent" technology, providing customer needs analyses, product selection, and plan enrollment services online to the senior market. In addition to the company's growing digital services, it also runs two contact centers staffed with fully licensed insurance agents specializing in senior insurance products.
"Our vision is to provide Medicare shoppers with a more simplified shopping experience, allowing them to enroll their way whether that be online or by phone," said Dave Rich, CEO and founder of Ensurem. "777 Partners' acquisition provides us with the capital needed to carry forward this vision, while also giving us access to additional resources to aid in future product development and technology advancements."
"We're excited to add Ensurem to 777's diversified portfolio of insurance technology companies. We've worked with Ensurem before and have followed their growth closely," said Jorge Beruff, Principal at 777 Partners. "Ensurem has quickly gained a reputation for being a change agent in the senior insurance market, and this acquisition underscores 777's continued commitment to the creation of innovative insurance products."
About Ensurem
Ensurem, headquartered in Clearwater, FL, is a leading technology and product distribution company serving carriers and consumers within the massive U.S. senior market. The company offers Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, vision, dental, hospital indemnity and final expense insurance. It also provides end-to-end solutions for carriers, including product development, digital marketing, and consumer-centric insurance technologies. For more information, please visit http://www.Ensurem.com.
About 777 Partners
777 Partners is a Miami-based investment firm focused on a broad spectrum of financial services businesses across insurance, lending, specialty finance, and financial technology. Operating in attractive markets and often times esoteric asset classes, 777 seeks to make control investments across the business life cycle in companies with scalable profiles and ambitious management teams. 777 Partners senior management team is composed of industry veterans with backgrounds in private equity, venture capital, investment banking, insurance, financial technology, actuarial science, asset management, structured-credit, ABS, risk, analytics, complex commercial litigation and computer science. For more information on 777 Partners, please visit http://www.777part.com.
