PHOENIX, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Integrate, the leader in B2B Precision Demand Marketing (PDM), today announced the launch of its Demand Acceleration Platform (DAP) to centralize and connect the B2B buying experience in today's increasingly buyer-driven, digital era. Integrate's Demand Acceleration Platform provides a scalable solution for high-growth and enterprise organizations to drive omnichannel demand strategies, orchestrate intelligent buyer and account journeys, convert more leads and accounts to revenue, and demonstrate marketing return on investment.
The events of the past year marked a turning point for B2B marketing as buyers shifted where they work, how they consume content, how they want to engage with vendors, and how they research, evaluate and make purchase decisions. According to Forrester, today's B2B buyers are digital-first, expect unified buying experiences across all touchpoints, and want to be treated as partners, not targets.
"The history of business is littered with once-successful companies that ultimately failed because they did not adapt quickly enough to their buyers' changing behaviors," wrote Lori Wizdo, VP, Principal Analyst and Steven Casey, Principal Analyst at Forrester in the May 2020 What B2B Buyers Crave report. "With ready access to much of the information they need to make a purchase, customers now control more of their buying journeys — and they know it. [Marketing's] job is no longer to convince them to buy. It's to help them buy."
The emerging category of Precision Demand Marketing enables the flexibility and adaptability to quickly react to buyer's needs, invest where needed, and orchestrate connected buying experiences with less budget waste. PDM allows marketers to meet buyers where they are in today's rapidly evolving world with precise, omnichannel, buyer-driven approaches, providing them the information they need at the time they need it.
"In today's buyer-driven world, it's no longer enough to implement only traditional demand generation or single-channel Account-Based Marketing (ABM) strategies. Today's new world calls for the next chapter of B2B marketing: Precision Demand Marketing, a more precise, more connected, and more agile marketing strategy that meets buyers where they are and when they want," said Deb Wolf, CMO, Integrate. "Integrate's Demand Acceleration Platform enables marketers to put buyers and their process at the center of everything they do and execute on a PDM approach that creates buyer trust, confidence, and engagement to accelerate predictable pipeline with precision."
With Integrate's Demand Acceleration Platform, B2B marketers can implement personalized buyer experiences with cross-channel performance visibility, ensuring they are engaging the right buyers with the right messages at the right times. The platform provides an account-based, customizable, precision demand approach across all channels to centralize and connect their demand engine to:
- Target: Identify and target the right buyers, accounts, and buying committees with precision using intent data and data intelligence to inform marketing programs.
- Activate: Configure and activate cross-channel demand campaigns effortlessly to scale demand marketing programs and orchestrate personalized buyer and account experiences.
- Connect: Connect to an integrated ecosystem of acceleration partners and APIs to amplify reach, boost pipeline generation, and increase conversion opportunities in real time with unparalleled access to thousands of ready buyers.
- Measure: Gain real-time visibility across all demand channels to understand and optimize program performance, refine account-based tactics, monitor budget, track ROI, and defend marketing spend.
- Govern: Standardize and validate incoming and outgoing data to increase lead conversion, rejecting unqualified leads while complying with global regulations to ensure all data is properly vetted and consent provided, resulting in less budget waste.
"We are entering an exceptionally exciting time for marketing that is challenging us in new ways and pushing us to be better," said Leslie Alore, Global Vice President of Growth Marketing, Ivanti. "Solutions like Integrate allow us to reach key personas and accounts around the world in a highly scalable way without having to sacrifice precision."
Integrate's DAP includes a built-in martech ecosystem that provides B2B marketers with access to integrated, best-in-class technology and performance solutions. The DAP ecosystem unites hundreds of technology companies, data partners, service providers and marketing agencies, thousands of events and trade shows, and a marketplace of 150+ publishers, to make it easier to execute and scale Precision Demand Marketing strategies. Integrate's Demand Acceleration Platform ecosystem includes a growing group of partners, including companies such as Bombora, Digital Pi, JustGlobal, LinkedIn, ON24, and Inverta.
"B2B marketing has shifted dramatically in the past years and we are on the cusp of achieving the long-imagined vision of data, software and digital media being cohesively intertwined and dynamic," said Charles Crnoevich, VP Partnerships and Business Development at Bombora. "It's never been more important to implement powerful, buyer-driven, account-based marketing initiatives and we're excited to continue to partner with Integrate to drive precision in marketing programs."
For more information about Precision Demand Marketing and Integrate's Demand Acceleration Platform, please visit our blogs, "It's a Brave New World for B2B Marketers —Here's How to Navigate," and "Announcing the Integrate Demand Acceleration Platform & Ecosystem."
