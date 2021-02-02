AMESBURY, Mass., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the world rounds the corner of a very challenging year and looks ahead to a new one, Integrated Digital Strategies (IDS), an award-winning digital marketer for franchise brands, has leveraged its growth to continue empowering franchisors during a time of economic uncertainty. The agency was recognized for the third straight year by Entrepreneur Magazine, this time as the #1 full-service agency serving the franchise market.
"Like a lot of other businesses, we saw a downturn at the beginning of the pandemic," remembered Steve Galligan, IDS co-founder and CEO. "Fortunately, we used that time to reinvent ourselves and prepare for what we knew was possible, while at the same time helping many of our clients not just survive, but thrive."
Throughout 2020, the IDS team stayed focused on their mission to provide the very best in digital marketing strategies to a wide range of industries, adding an expert B2B arm to their suite of services. It has allowed them to offer robust marketing to a wide range of industries. Included are industrial and manufacturing, chemical and food processing, agricultural, IT, pharmaceutical, and medical, among many others. The company also now includes a Franchise Sales, Management and Development team, in addition to having signed deals to manage 500 individual franchisee accounts across national brands. The greatest achievement in the second half of 2020 was that IDS added 24 additional franchisors to their portfolio of clients.
"IDS took on a huge project for us, orchestrating full website redesigns for all 10 of our brands in the middle of a pandemic — without skipping a beat!" said Chad Palmer, VP of Franchise Development for United Franchise Group. "Their professionalism and the quality of their work has been instrumental in consistently delivering high-quality leads, month after month."
In reflecting on the past year, Galligan noted: "We've always been sensitive to the needs of our clients, and 2020 demanded that we tune especially into the challenges that the pandemic presented." Part of that sensitivity meant aligning with our clients' goals to navigate these uncharted waters.
"The fact is, the franchise model provides a great way for people who may have been adversely affected by the pandemic to reinvent themselves by finding new employment that included purchasing a franchise," said Galligan. "Partnering with a brand means access to support and resources that wouldn't otherwise be available, and every time we help a franchisor sell a franchise, we create a new business that expands that community's economy. It's a real win-win!"
IDS' strategy and holistic approach allowed the company to achieve double-digit top-line growth with a healthy profit during a time when many companies were forced to cut back on services and staff.
"We're really grateful for the chance to work with all our clients, both old and new, and are looking forward to helping them reach their goals for 2021 and beyond," continued Joseph Mohay, IDS co-founder and CRO. "It's all about staying proactive, positive, and ready to meet the day."
