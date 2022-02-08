LOS ANGELES, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- INTELITY®, the provider of hospitality's most comprehensive guest experience platform, announced today its appointment as a Brand Official by Forbes Travel Guide, the creators of the original Five-Star rating system, for the sixth straight year. As the Official Guest Engagement and Staff Management Platform Provider of Forbes Travel Guide, INTELITY joins a stellar list of Forbes Travel Guide Brand Officials and hotels for 2022, all vetted for their excellence.
Forbes Travel Guide is renowned for its prestigious annual Star Ratings of hotels, restaurants and spas worldwide. For over 60 years, Forbes Travel Guide's highly trained inspectors have visited and evaluated properties based on up to 900 objective criteria to verify luxury and superior service. The Brand Official program connects Star-Rated properties with exceptional brands that are equally dedicated to serving discerning clientele.
"As the industry reflects on how to navigate evolving guest expectations and works to balance that with current staffing trends, INTELITY provides a suite of solutions," said Hermann Elger, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide. "In working closely with INTELITY, we know its services are aligned with our own standards and commitments to guest and employee well-being, comfort and convenience, including the positive impact of environmental factors such as room lighting or the ability for guests and staff to engage in a touchless environment without losing the personal care that is so important."
INTELITY's cloud-based platform offers an array of guest-facing and back of house solutions that enable hoteliers to deliver a more personalized guest experience while streamlining their operations. Guest facing features include full mobile check-in, ID capture, mobile key, room controls, guest messaging, and rich in-app dining capabilities. The INTELITY platform also offers back of house features such as ticketing, work orders, device management and business intelligence to enable staff to work more efficiently, improve communication and provide an elevated level of guest service.
"We are honored that our guest experience platform is being recognized again for its broad functionality and quality, particularly for properties where service levels are at their highest," said Robert Stevenson, CEO of INTELITY. "As the industry leans further into technology to solve challenges brought on by the global pandemic, we will continue to deliver solutions that will help properties and brands of all sizes, boost operational efficiency and offer the modern guest experience that travelers now expect."
Dozens of Forbes Travel Guide properties, such as Fairmont Pacific Rim, Faena Miami Beach, The Resort at Pelican Hill, and many more, have already implemented the INTELITY platform in order to offer travelers the digital convenience, efficiency, and contactless service they're seeking. For more information about the INTELITY platform, visit http://www.intelity.com. For more information about Forbes Travel Guide, please visit forbestravelguide.com.
About INTELITY
INTELITY is the global leader in contactless guest experience technology, uniting mobile, in-room, and operational tools into one fully integrated hospitality platform. Built for the hotel, casino, and luxury residential markets, INTELITY has been named the "Official Mobile and In-Room Technology Provider" by the distinguished Forbes Travel Guide for six consecutive years and is in use at boutique properties, casino-resorts, and global hotel brands, including Marriott, Fairmont, and more. For more information, visit http://www.intelity.com
About Forbes Travel Guide
Forbes Travel Guide is the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas. Our anonymous professional inspectors evaluate based on up to 900 objective standards, with an emphasis on exceptional service, to help discerning travelers select the world's best luxury experiences. The only way to get a Five-Star, Four-Star or Recommended rating is by earning it through our independent inspection process. For more information about Forbes Travel Guide, please visit forbestravelguide.com.
