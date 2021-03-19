SEATTLE, Mar. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Business Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 203 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 203 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Business Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-business-degree-programs/

2021 Business Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Arizona State University

Babson College

Bentley University

Boston College

Boston University

California State University, East Bay

Carnegie Mellon University

Central Washington University

City University of New York, Baruch College

Clemson University

College of William and Mary

Colorado State University, Global Campus

Cornell University

Georgetown University

Georgia Institute of Technology

Indiana University

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

New Paltz

New York University

North Carolina State University

Northern Arizona University

Northern Kentucky University

Ohio State University

Portland State University

Purdue University

Saint Mary's University

San Jose State University

Syracuse University

Toccoa Falls College

University of New Mexico

University of Alaska, Anchorage

University of California, Berkeley

University of Delaware

University Of Florida

University of Georgia

University of Houston-Downtown

University of Michigan

University of Minnesota

University of Missouri Saint Louis

University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill

University of North Dakota

University Of Notre Dame

University of Oregon

University of Pennsylvania

University Of Southern California

University of Texas, Austin

University of Virginia

University of Washington

Wake Forest University

Washington University, St. Louis

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

Media Contact

Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com

 

