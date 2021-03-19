SEATTLE, Mar. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Business Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 203 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 203 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Business Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-business-degree-programs/
2021 Business Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Arizona State University
Babson College
Bentley University
Boston College
Boston University
California State University, East Bay
Carnegie Mellon University
Central Washington University
City University of New York, Baruch College
Clemson University
College of William and Mary
Colorado State University, Global Campus
Cornell University
Georgetown University
Georgia Institute of Technology
Indiana University
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
New Paltz
New York University
North Carolina State University
Northern Arizona University
Northern Kentucky University
Ohio State University
Portland State University
Purdue University
Saint Mary's University
San Jose State University
Syracuse University
Toccoa Falls College
University of New Mexico
University of Alaska, Anchorage
University of California, Berkeley
University of Delaware
University Of Florida
University of Georgia
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Michigan
University of Minnesota
University of Missouri Saint Louis
University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill
University of North Dakota
University Of Notre Dame
University of Oregon
University of Pennsylvania
University Of Southern California
University of Texas, Austin
University of Virginia
University of Washington
Wake Forest University
Washington University, St. Louis
