SEATTLE, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 15 Colleges In Idaho for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 68 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 68 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 15 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-colleges-in-idaho/
2021 Colleges In Idaho featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Boise Bible College
Boise State University
Brigham Young University, Idaho
College of Eastern Idaho
College of Idaho
College of Southern Idaho
College of Western Idaho
Idaho State University
Lewis-Clark State College
Milan Institute
New Saint Andrews College
North Idaho College
Northwest Nazarene University
Stevens-Henager College
University of Idaho
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
Media Contact
Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com
SOURCE Intelligent.com