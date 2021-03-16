SEATTLE, Mar. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 49 Colleges In Massachusetts for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 199 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 199 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 49 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-colleges-in-massachusetts/

2021 Colleges In Massachusetts featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Amherst College

Assumption College

Babson College

Bay Path University

Bentley University

Berklee College of Music

Boston College

Boston University

Brandeis University

Bridgewater State University

Cambridge College

Clark University

College of the Holy Cross

Curry College

Dean College

Eastern Nazarene College

Emerson College

Endicott College

Fitchburg State University

Framingham State University

Gordon College

Harvard University

Lesley University

Massachusetts College of Art and Design

Massachusetts College Of Pharmacy And Health Sciences University

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Massachusetts Maritime Academy

Mount Holyoke College

Mount Wachusett Community College

New England Conservatory of Music

Northeastern University

Northern Essex Community College

Olin College

Salem State University

Simmons University

Smith College

Springfield College

Stonehill College

University of Massachusetts

University of Massachusetts, Boston

University of Massachusetts, Dartmouth

University of Massachusetts, Lowell

Wellesley College

Wentworth Institute of Technology

Western New England University

Westfield State University

Williams College

Worcester Polytechnic Institute

Worcester State University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

Media Contact

Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com

 

SOURCE Intelligent.com

