SEATTLE, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 33 Colleges In Mississippi for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 55 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 55 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 33 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

2021 Colleges In Mississippi featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Alcorn State University

Belhaven University

Blue Cliff College

Blue Mountain College

Coahoma Community College

Copiah-Lincoln Community College

Delta State University

East Central Community College

East Mississippi Community College

Hinds Community College

Holmes Community College

Itawamba Community College

Jackson State University

Jones County Junior College

Meridian Community College

Millsaps College

Mississippi College

Mississippi Delta Community College

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College

Mississippi State University

Mississippi University for Women

Mississippi Valley State University

Northeast Mississippi Community College

Northwest Mississippi Community College

Pearl River Community College

Rust College

Southeastern Baptist College

Southwest Mississippi Community College

Tougaloo College

University of Mississippi Medical Center

University of Mississippi

University of Southern Mississippi

William Carey University

