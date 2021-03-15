SEATTLE, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 47 Colleges In Ohio for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 188 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each institution is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 188 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 47 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-colleges-in-ohio/
2021 Top Colleges In Ohio featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Ashland University
Baldwin Wallace University
Bluffton University
Bowling Green State University
Capital University
Case Western Reserve University
Cedarville University
Cleveland Institute Of Art
Cleveland Institute Of Music
Cleveland State University
College of Wooster
Columbus College Of Art And Design
Defiance College
Denison University
Franciscan University Of Steubenville
Franklin University
Hiram College
John Carroll University
Kenyon College
Kettering College
Malone University
Marietta College
Mercy College, Ohio
Miami University
Mount Carmel College Of Nursing
Mount Saint Joseph University
Mount Vernon Nazarene University
Muskingum University
Oberlin College and Conservatory
Ohio Dominican University
Ohio Northern University
Ohio State University
Ohio University
Ohio Wesleyan University
Otterbein University
Tiffin University
Union Institute & University
University of Akron
University of Cincinnati
University of Dayton
University of Findlay
University of Mount Union
University of Toledo
Ursuline College
Wittenberg University
Xavier University
Youngstown State University
